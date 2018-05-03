Police Dog Enzo nabs multiple suspects near Falcon Lake

A member of the RCMP Police Dog unit is being credited with successfully tracking down three suspects Wednesday night.

Falcon Lake RCMP were called to the scene just west of the Trans-Canada Highway intersection with Provincial Road 308 around 10 p.m.

Police said an 18-year-old woman had initially asked a passerby for assistance getting her truck out of the mud.

When officers arrived, they discovered the vehicle had been stolen from Winnipeg. They also learned three other people had been in the car, and began searching for them.

Police Dog Enzo arrived with his handler to provide backup, and quickly tracked down a pair of men hiding under a tree two kilometres away.

Enzo then followed his nose to a third man hiding in tall grass nearby.

All four suspects are facing charges for possessing stolen property.