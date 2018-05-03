Guelph’s ‘Clean and Green’ scoops up 3,000 kg of garbage

Guelph is looking a little tidier following Saturday’s Clean and Green community cleanup that saw over 1,300 volunteers clean 57 parks and 61 trails.

The city said over 3,000 kilograms of garbage was collected throughout the day and a barbecue was held at Riverside Park as a thank you to the volunteers and various community sponsors.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for the number of people who turned out,” said Dave Beaton, the city’s supervisor of trails and natural areas stewardship. “We got iced out the previous weekend and we were worried the cold would keep people away, but our volunteers are a dedicated bunch.”

The event was originally scheduled for April 21 on Earth Day, but an ice storm postponed the event.

In a bizarre twist, volunteers working in Grange Road Park also found 130 unspent 12-gauge shotgun shells as well as $7,000 in drugs, including crack, heroin and acid.

Guelph police are still looking for information regarding the discovery and no arrests have been made.