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Crime

Purloined peafowl found and safely returned to owners: Alberta Mounties

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 29, 2026 2:49 pm
1 min read
The peahen, named Pete and Hilda, went missing on Sunday when the truck they were in was stolen in Stony Plain, Alta. View image in full screen
The peafowl, named Pete and Hilda, went missing on Sunday when the truck they were in was stolen in Stony Plain, Alta. Source: RCMP
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Mounties in Alberta say a peacock and peahen caught up in a truck theft have been located safe and sound.

The two birds, affectionately nicknamed Pete and Hilda, were found still in their crate on Sunday along Highway 16 near the hamlet of Duffield, Alta., about 60 km west of Edmonton.

RCMP say the two people who found the birds, which are known for their extravagant feathered tail displays, cared for them until they could be returned to their owners.

The two peahen, named Pete and Hilda, were found, still in their crate, along Highway 16 near the hamlet of Duffield, Alta.
The two peafowl, named Pete and Hilda, were found, still in their crate, along Highway 16 near the hamlet of Duffield, Alta. Source: RCMP

The peafowl were in a crate in the backseat of a white 2005 Ford F350 pickup truck that was stolen early Sunday morning in Stony Plain.

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The truck was also hauling a trailer with a horse and a donkey inside that had been abandoned about 30 kilometres west of town.

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The trailer was later discovered with the the horse and donkey still inside.

But the crate with the birds was still missing.

It was later discovered on the side of the road near Duffield, where the thieves had left it.

While the peafowl, donkey and horse have now been recovered, the purloined pickup, with British Columbia licence plate SY7996, is still missing.

While the purpoined peafowl have been recovered, the Ford F350 pickup that they were in (pictured) is still missing. View image in full screen
While the purpoined peafowl have been recovered, the Ford F350 pickup that they were in (pictured) is still missing. Source: RCMP

The RCMP described the menagerie’s successful recovery as “a great example of the police and public working together to achieve a positive outcome for everyone involved.”

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–with files from The Canadian Press.

Click to play video: 'North Cowichan neighbourhood complain of peacock problems'
North Cowichan neighbourhood complain of peacock problems

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