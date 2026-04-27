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Crime

A crime most fowl: Alberta Mounties on hunt for two peacocks stowed in stolen truck

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2026 7:14 pm
1 min read
RCMP are looking for two peacocks that were crated in a white 2005 Ford F350 Crew Cab that was stolen in Stony Plain Alberta. View image in full screen
RCMP are looking for two peacocks that were crated in a white 2005 Ford F350 Crew Cab that was stolen in Stony Plain Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
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Alberta Mounties say they’re on the hunt for two peacocks after a truck containing the two crated birds was stolen west of Edmonton.

They’re asking the public to be on the lookout for a white 2005 Ford F350 truck, which was reported stolen from the bedroom community of Stony Plain on Sunday.

Parkland RCMP say they’re concerned about the well-being of the animals.

RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for a 2005 Ford F350 Crew Cab with B.C. license plate number SY7996. View image in full screen
RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for a 2005 Ford F350 Crew Cab with B.C. license plate number SY7996. Courtesy: RCMP

Peacocks are male peafowls, large birds known for their extravagant feathered tail displays spotted with eye-shaped patterns in green and gold.

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The birds are native to South Asia but are kept around the world for their ornamental beauty, and for their usefulness on farms or large properties.

With a shrill call that can carry for long distances, peacocks can serve as loud watchdogs against predators and provide natural pest control by eating insects and snakes.

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