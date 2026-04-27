A crime most fowl: Alberta Mounties on hunt for two peacocks stowed in stolen truck

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Mounties say they’re on the hunt for two peacocks after a truck containing the two crated birds was stolen west of Edmonton.

They’re asking the public to be on the lookout for a white 2005 Ford F350 truck, which was reported stolen from the bedroom community of Stony Plain on Sunday.

Parkland RCMP say they’re concerned about the well-being of the animals.

View image in full screen RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for a 2005 Ford F350 Crew Cab with B.C. license plate number SY7996. Courtesy: RCMP

Peacocks are male peafowls, large birds known for their extravagant feathered tail displays spotted with eye-shaped patterns in green and gold.

Story continues below advertisement

The birds are native to South Asia but are kept around the world for their ornamental beauty, and for their usefulness on farms or large properties.

With a shrill call that can carry for long distances, peacocks can serve as loud watchdogs against predators and provide natural pest control by eating insects and snakes.