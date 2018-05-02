ARCH Guelph scales back services after federal funds not renewed

HIV/AIDS Resources and Community Health (ARCH) in Guelph has had to scale back some of its programs and services that support people living with HIV after $43,000 in federal funding was not renewed by the Liberal government.

Sarah Wilmer, manager of programs and services at ARCH, said the cut in funding cost the organization one full-time position. It has also had to stop or scale back support groups, education programs and workshops that were part of a “Positive Prevention” program.

ARCH has reduced online outreach, as well.

“We’re a small, little organization, as people probably know, so when you lose a full-time position, especially a colleague or a friend, that can be really difficult and challenging,” Wilmer said in an interview.

Wilmer added that ARCH has done some shuffling and found additional funding for a part-time position.

The announcement from the Public Health Agency of Canada was made in 2016 in an effort to focus on prevention and education, rather than support and care for those already living with HIV.

ARCH has received transition funding since then, but that expired on March 31.

The organization still has two positions that are funded through the federal government and they receive additional funding through the provincial government, United Way and various fundraising efforts.

But Wilmer said the cut of $43,000 is a big loss.

“A lot of times that’s the main source of support for people,” she said.

“And it does a big piece in helping to fight stigma too, to connect with the community and have some of those resources available.”

A report published in 2017 showed the number of new HIV cases per year in Canada is climbing. According to the study, Ontario accounted for the highest number of new cases in 2016 with 881.

ARCH is just one of many HIV/AIDS outreach organization that saw their funding cut. Some have even had to close their doors.

A statement provided to Global News by the Public Health Agency of Canada last week did not provide comment on some of the financial strains organizations like ARCH are currently facing.

“The Public Health Agency of Canada’s HIV community-based funding program has evolved in line with needs and priorities identified by scientific evidence and stakeholder input,” a spokesperson said in an email. “The Government of Canada is committed to supporting community-based organizations and to ensuring the greatest impact possible for federal investments.”

The agency said it’s conducting an “external review” of the funding systems for HIV/AIDS and hepatitis C organizations.

Wilmer said ARCH needs that funding to continue the work they do.

“There are so many different avenues that ARCH is involved in. It’s really important to have as much funding or as much support, or even people just working on it,” she said.

Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield has been asked for comment, but has yet to respond.

— With files from Beatrice Britneff of Global News Ottawa