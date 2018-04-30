Drugs, ammunition stash found during Guelph’s annual spring clean up

Guelph police say a group of volunteers made a concerning discovery on Saturday as part of the city’s annual “Clean and Green” community clean up.

Officers were called to Grange Road Park after a group found a large stash of drugs and shotgun ammunition.

Const. Chris Probst said they found 130 unspent 12 gauge shotgun shells as well as drugs, including marijuana, crack, heroin and acid.

The drugs have an estimated value of $7,000, according to Probst.

“It’s a very big concern,” Probst said. “It’s a park [and] there’s good potential of children being in the park and stumbling across these items. We certainly don’t want that.”

He added it’s difficult to tell how long the items had been there for, but because the drugs had not shown too much decay, he estimated they were recently left there.

Probst said another significant concern comes from the recent threat of fatal opioids, such as fentanyl or carfentanil.

“In this case, fentanyl wasn’t there [but] recently there has been other [police] services that have engaged in investigations where carfentanil was found and such a minute amount of carfentanil can result in very serious injuries or even death,” Probst explained.

He urged anyone to always stay back and call police immediately if a similar discovery is made.

Anyone with information into the investigation is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.