Fire at Guelph apartment displaces 5 families, sends 1 to hospital

A fire at an apartment in Guelph Sunday morning has displaced five families and sent an elderly resident to hospital with unknown injuries.

Guelph Fire Department responded to the call at 50 Mercer St. around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, and found a smouldering fire inside the kitchen of unit 6.

READ MORE: Fire crews investigating fire at Linamar plant

Fire crews rescued the elderly woman living in the unit and paramedics transported her to a nearby hospital before she was transferred to Hamilton for treatment.

Five other families totalling to about 14 people were forced to leave and have since received living arrangements from victims’ services and the Red Cross.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by Guelph fire and the Ontario fire marshal, but investigators are focusing on a pot that was left unattended on the stove in the kitchen.

Damage is estimated at $250,000.

READ MORE: Guelph rallies behind university students who lost everything in fire

Guelph Hydro attended the scene to shut down the power to the building and Guelph Transit attended and transferred the tenants to Sheldale Community Centre. Guelph Police Services were also on scene to assist.