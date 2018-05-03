School bus collision closes off section of Highbury Avenue
The commute between London and St. Thomas was slowed Thursday morning because of a crash between a school bus and a car.
Western Region OPP confirmed with 980 CFPL they are investigating a two-vehicle collision on Highbury Avenue involving a school bus.
The collision took place north of Ferguson Line.
OPP Const. Ken Johnson told 980 CFPL no children were on board at the time of the crash. He added that the driver of the car was hurt during the incident.
“The driver of the car has serious life threatening injuries, I don’t have any report of injury to the bus driver.”
As a result the crash, Highbury Avenue was closed at Ferguson Line, commuters reported traffic delays extending to Glanworth Drive.
Johnson said the road closure should last until at least 11:30 a.m.
There’s no word on what caused the crash.
Few other details have been released at this time.
