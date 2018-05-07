Traffic
Elgin OPP identify B.C. man as victim of head-on crash on Hwy 3 east of Aylmer

A British Columbia man has been identified as the man killed in a head-on crash last week east of Aylmer.

A pickup truck and sedan collided just before 10 a.m. last Thursday on Highway 3 between Hacienda Road and Springfield Road in Malahide Township.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead and has since been identified as Brian Hall, 65, of Gabriola Island.

The collision remains under investigation.

