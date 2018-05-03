Barrie police seeking help after $1,200 in tools stolen from Canadian Tire

Barrie police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying two men believed to have stolen more than $1,200 in tools from a local Canadian Tire.

On April 28, at around 2:50 p.m., two men were caught on surveillance video entering the Canadian Tire on Bayfield Street in the city’s north end.

The pair proceeded to the power tool aisle where one man kept watch, while the second used wire cutters to remove display tools and place them in a bag. The man keeping watch then selected a rotary laser before the pair left the store and entered a tan Ford Expedition.

Moments later, one of the suspects re-entered the store, and returned to the power tool section and stuffed a turbo torch down his pants. Police say the surveillance video shows him placing another tool in the bag before he left the store. Both men were seen loading the stolen tools into the vehicle before leaving the parking lot. However, a licence plate number could not be obtained.

The first suspect is described by police as in his early 20s, cleanly shaven with short brown hair. He is approximately five-feet-10-inches tall, with a thin build. He was seen wearing a range construction coat with a black shirt underneath, and black pants with white lettering down the left leg. He was wearing black boots, a tan baseball cap and was carrying a red backpack.

Police describe the second suspect as in his 30s or 40s, with short, possibly balding hair, and was cleanly shaven. He is approximately six-feet-two-inches tall with a thick build. He was seen wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans, and a light-coloured button shirt. He was wearing a checkered white and grey baseball cap, and work boots.

Police estimate the men stole over $1,200 worth of tools including a Dewalt rotary laser, a Dewalt distance measurer, two Bosch 18-volt drills and a butane torch.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information is asked to please contact Const. B. Carleton of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2549, or Crime Stoppers, where tips can be left anonymously.