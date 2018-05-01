Crime
May 1, 2018

Bradford man charged with criminal harassment of ex-girlfriend

A Bradford man is facing criminal harassment charges after repeatedly texting and calling his ex-girlfriend

A 23-year-old Bradford man has been charged with criminal harassment after his ex-girlfriend complained that he continually tried to contact her.

The woman told South Simcoe Police that after she and the suspect broke up last month, he continued to contact her despite her repeated requests to stop. She told police that by her estimate, she has asked him to stop contacting her hundreds of times.

The 23-year old woman from Innisfil filed a report on April 29, claiming she had received unwelcome calls and texts from the accused.  Police say, in the time it took to give police her statement, she received nearly two dozen text messages from her ex-boyfriend.

Police were able to locate him at his residence, where he was arrested and charged with criminal harassment. He has been released on a promise to appear, with conditions.

