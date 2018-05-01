Bradford man charged with criminal harassment of ex-girlfriend

A 23-year-old Bradford man has been charged with criminal harassment after his ex-girlfriend complained that he continually tried to contact her.

The woman told South Simcoe Police that after she and the suspect broke up last month, he continued to contact her despite her repeated requests to stop. She told police that by her estimate, she has asked him to stop contacting her hundreds of times.

READ MORE: Police seeking help identifying suspects after theft from Bradford BBQ restaurant

The 23-year old woman from Innisfil filed a report on April 29, claiming she had received unwelcome calls and texts from the accused. Police say, in the time it took to give police her statement, she received nearly two dozen text messages from her ex-boyfriend.

Police were able to locate him at his residence, where he was arrested and charged with criminal harassment. He has been released on a promise to appear, with conditions.