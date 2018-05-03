Winnipeg police searching for man after serious assault
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man after a serious assault near Portage Avenue and Balmoral Street.
Officers say the assault happened around 1 a.m. on April 23.
The man was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey hoodie and carrying a backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219.
