May 3, 2018 5:40 am

Winnipeg police searching for man after serious assault

By Writer / Producer  Global News
Officers say the assault happened around 1 a.m. on April 23.

File / Global News
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man after a serious assault near Portage Avenue and Balmoral Street.

The man was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey hoodie and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219.

 

