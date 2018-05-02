‘Lock your doors’: Winnipeg police warn of increase in property crime

A string of robberies and break and enters over the last week have Winnipeg police reminding residents to stay vigilant as the weather warms.

Three people have been arrested and are facing a slew of charges after more than a dozen separate incidents over the last week and a half.

Winnipeg police said they expect the usual string of crime as spring hits the city: an uptick in robberies and break and enters is something they see every year.

“Every spring it’s the usual,” said Cst. Tammy Skrabek said. “As soon as you see the weather warm up you’re going to see an increase in property related crime, in the fires that happen [and an] increase in weapons because we see more activity out on the street.”

“We’ve been watching a steady incline of these incidents happen over the last four to six weeks.”

As for what Winnipeggers can do to protect against these spring crimes, police said Wednesday residents should always be aware of their surroundings. Cst. Skrabek said it is important to keep eyes and ears open in dangerous situations and plan escape routes if ever feeling unsafe.

Police investigations have lead to three different arrests in Winnipeg since March 21.

Nolan Coutu is facing 13 charges and Dylan Sinclair is facing nine charges for attempted robberies near Polo Park and on Corydon Avenue.

27-year-old Joshua Corey Delaurier was arrested after seven different break and enter incidents throughout the Wolseley area and on Yale Avenue East. He was arrested Tuesday after an investigation by the Forensic Services Unit and Major Crimes Unit.