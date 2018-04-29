Crime
April 29, 2018 5:25 pm

Man in custody after police chase in Winnipeg that ended near Polo Park

A man being taken into custody follow a police chase in Winnipeg on April 29, 2018.

One man is in custody following a police chase through Winnipeg Sunday afternoon.

RCMP said officers were pursuing a vehicle eastbound from Headingley, before requesting assistance from Winnipeg police once the vehicle came into the city.

Police set up in the Polo Park area and used a stop stick to disable the car.

Video circulating online shows the suspect continuing to drive before an officer crashed into the vehicle, forcing it to come to a stop.

The suspect appeared to remain in the vehicle for several minutes before he taken into custody by RCMP.

