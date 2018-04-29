Man in custody after police chase in Winnipeg that ended near Polo Park
One man is in custody following a police chase through Winnipeg Sunday afternoon.
RCMP said officers were pursuing a vehicle eastbound from Headingley, before requesting assistance from Winnipeg police once the vehicle came into the city.
Police set up in the Polo Park area and used a stop stick to disable the car.
Video circulating online shows the suspect continuing to drive before an officer crashed into the vehicle, forcing it to come to a stop.
The suspect appeared to remain in the vehicle for several minutes before he taken into custody by RCMP.
