Man in custody after police chase

Winnipeg police have a 37 year old man in custody after a short high speed chase early Sunday morning in which a stolen car collided with another vehicle.

Officers spotted a stolen Toyota Corolla in the area of Manitoba Avenue and Parr Street just after 1:30 a.m. and gave pursuit.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene and the chase was halted after Air-1 became involved.

A short time later the Corolla collided with another vehicle at Arlington Street and Winnipeg Ave.

A man and a toddler from the second vehicle were taken to hospital for minor injuries and later released.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

He was taken to hospital where he was admitted for observation. A firearm was found inside the vehicle and the man is facing a number of charges.