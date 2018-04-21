Winnipeg police arrest 2 suspects following multiple recent robberies

Winnipeg police have two suspects in custody in connection to a recent string of robberies.

According to police, the pair targeted three gas bars, a convenience store, smoke shop and beer vendor between March 28 and April 19.

Police said an adult female was also robbed of her vehicle in the 1600 block of Regent Avenue West on April 16.

Thursday night, police located the stolen vehicle at a Winnipeg hotel.

Police said the male suspect who had been standing outside the vehicle fled the scene, but was later arrested inside the hotel after being chased down by police. The female suspect, who had been inside the vehicle, was also taken into custody.

Darrell Jack Watson Nicholson, 24, and Carlene Crystal Pruden, 22, are facing several robbery-related charges.