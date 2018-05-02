Alberta RCMP ask public for tips finding man wanted for violent home invasion in Rimbey

Nearly three weeks after two men were attacked in a violent home invasion in Rimbey, Alta., two suspects have been arrested and police are asking the public for help finding a third suspect who now has a warrant out for his arrest.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the RCMP said 30-year-old Jimmy Delane Morsette of Blackfalds, Alta. is wanted for aggravated assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

According to police, two men were woken up by four suspects entering their home in the early morning hours of April 13. The men were attacked and both suffered minor injuries but police did not provide details about the attack or how the suspect entered the home.

While Morsette is still on the loose, two of the four suspects have already been arrested.

Four days after the home invasion, 32-year-old Samantha Leone Lewis of Ponoka was arrested in Rocky Mountain House and charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement, uttering threats and failing to comply with a probation order. She was released on a recognizance to appear in court in Rimbey on June 1.

On April 30, 24-year-old Tyson Richard Ethier of Sylvan Lake was arrested in Red Deer. He has been charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement, uttering threats and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. He remains in custody with several conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in Rimbey via closed-circuit television on Friday.

Police declined to provide details about what prompted the forcible confinement charges.

Mounties said they are still working to identify a fourth suspect.

“The investigation leads RCMP to believe that this was a targeted event and that the general public was not at risk either during or after this incident,” police said in a news release.

Morsette is five-foot-eight and 216 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and may be sporting a goatee.

If anyone has any information on Morsette’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224 or their local police department. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Rimbey is located about 140 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.