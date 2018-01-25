RCMP release composite sketch of suspect in violent Claresholm home invasion

As they continued their investigation of a weekend home invasion in Claresholm that left the homeowner with facial injuries, the RCMP released a composite sketch of a suspect on Thursday in hopes of prompting tips from the public.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, a man knocked on the front door of a home on 51 Avenue E. When the homeowner opened the door, police said the man forced his way inside and attacked her while “making verbal comments.” The suspect then fled on foot.

Police are now looking for a suspect described as a tall, heavy-set man between the ages of 35 and 40. He was clean shaven at the time of the attack and has a round face with light-coloured eyes. He was wearing a black jacket and a black toque.

The RCMP did not say how old the victim was, but confirmed she is a female and that they believe she was targeted.

Claresholm town councillor Donna Courage told Global News she was assaulted in a home invasion on the same night and the RCMP confirmed they are investigating that incident.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate alleged assault of Claresholm town councillor

Police would not confirm if the composite sketch released on Thursday is related to the Courage case, however, they told Global News only one home invasion was reported in Claresholm Saturday night. Global News has reached out to Courage to see if the suspect depicted in the composite sketch is connected to her case.

Anyone with information about the 51 Avenue home invasion is asked to call the Claresholm RCMP detachment at 403-625-4445 or their local police detachment. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.