RCMP investigate alleged assault of Claresholm town councillor

A town councillor in Claresholm, Alta. says she is considering resigning from her position after she was allegedly assaulted.

On Tuesday, Donna Courage told Global News she was attacked in her own home on Saturday, and was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Courage did not provide Global News with further details about what happened, however, The Claresholm Local Press reported she told a council meeting on Monday night that she was the victim of a home invasion.

RCMP confirmed to Global News that the matter is under investigation, but would not comment further.

When reached by phone, Courage told Global News she has not reached a decision regarding her future with Claresholm’s town council, nor when she may make a final decision.

Courage was elected as a councillor in October and has been advocating for better government accountability and transparency since taking office.

She told Global News her case is not just about an assault on a woman, but about letting other women know that they can be strong, speak out and be heard.

Claresholm Mayor Doug MacPherson told Global News he had not heard from Courage about a possible resignation.