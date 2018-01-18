5 suspects arrested after 2 home invasions on Samson First Nation

Five suspects are facing over 100 charges after two separate incidents on the Samson First Nation in central Alberta.

Officers from the Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin RCMP detachments were called to a home just before 12:30 on the morning of Jan. 12. Officers were told four suspects entered a home armed with knives and guns. No shots were fired, but three residents were taken to hospital with stab wounds.

Two suspects were arrested shortly after, while the other two were able to get away. Arrest warrants were issued, and the outstanding suspects were arrested three days later.

While investigating the home invasion, police learned of a second offence that happened two days earlier on Jan. 10.

Police said that incident involved forcible confinement and assault. Investigators believe the same suspects, plus one more person, were responsible for that incident as well.

Octavio Saddleback, 23, Lindsey Bruno, 24, Blaine Saskatchewan, 21, Chervaine Saddleback, 18, and Latisha Northwest, 23, are all facing charges that include aggravated assault, uttering threats, assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement.

Bruno was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant at the time of his arrest.

Octavio Saddleback and Bruno were kept in police custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. Chervaine Saddleback and Saskatchewan remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30 and Northwest was released and is to appear in court again on Jan. 23.

Samson First Nation is one of four communities which make up Maskwacis in central Alberta.