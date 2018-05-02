Man sent to hospital after stabbing in Dartmouth

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Dartmouth Tuesday night.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened in the first block of Brule Street around 10:40 p.m.

READ MORE: 2 demonstrators at Halifax May Day rally arrested for breach of the peace

Officers arrived to learn there was a disturbance involving two men known to each other, resulting in one being stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries that aren’t believed to be life threatening.

READ MORE: Just dropping in: suspect breaks into Nova Scotia store through roof

Police say the stabbing remains under investigation and did not say whether any arrests have been made.