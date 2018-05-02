Man sent to hospital after stabbing in Dartmouth

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Dartmouth Tuesday night.
Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened in the first block of Brule Street around 10:40 p.m.
Officers arrived to learn there was a disturbance involving two men known to each other, resulting in one being stabbed.
The victim was taken to hospital with injuries that aren’t believed to be life threatening.
Police say the stabbing remains under investigation and did not say whether any arrests have been made.
