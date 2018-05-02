Ex-Young Canadian staffer Philip Heerema to serve 10-year prison term for sexually abusing 6 teenage boys

A former employee of the Calgary Stampede’s Young Canadians performance group has been taken into custody and will begin serving his prison term.

Philip Heerema was given a 10-year sentence for sexually abusing six teenage boys on Wednesday.

In handing down his decision, Queen’s Bench Justice Larry Ackerl called Heerema’s conduct “morally despicable.”

“Mr. Heerema identified, targeted, relentlessly pursued and groomed these boys,” Ackerl said.

“The boys he chose were especially talented and especially vulnerable.”

The justice specifically pointed to the courage of the young men who came forward in this case.

“May you all continue to heal. May you dance. May you sing.”

The sentence was what the Crown and defence had proposed in a joint submission to the judge Tuesday.

Heerema pleaded guilty mid-trial on Jan. 30. He admitted to eight charges, including sexual assault, sexual exploitation, making child pornography and luring.

All six victims were former members of The Young Canadians.

The earliest offence happened in 1992, which was one count of sexual assault.

“He seriously, repeatedly violated his position of trust,” Akcerl said in sentencing, adding Heerema “preyed upon their vulnerability.”

Ackerl said he questions how genuine Heerema was in his remorse.

Heerema can never be around kids under the age of 16.

He is also subject to a mandatory DNA order and weapons ban.

The judge noted forensic psychologist Dr. Patrick Baillie recommended Heerema take specialized sexual offender treatment that’s only available at Bowden Institution. The judge also noted he doesn’t make recommendations on where Heerema will serve his sentence.

Ackerl suggested Heerema’s defence said he has an interest in exploring access to that treatment.

“I hope your interest is legitimate and I hope it is pursued,” Ackerl said in concluding his sentencing decision.