‘I feel like a monster,’ ex-Young Canadian Philip Heerema told investigator in videotaped interview

A former long-time employee of the Calgary Stampede’s performance group The Young Canadians told the primary child abuse investigator he felt “like a monster.”

“I feel like a horrible human being.”

The statement was made during a three-hour interview at Calgary police headquarters on June 4, 2015.

The videotaped interview with Det. Paul Ralstin of the Calgary Police Child Abuse Unit began playing in court Monday.

READ MORE: Young Canadians employee charged with sex assault of teen performers

Philip Heerema has pleaded not guilty to the 20 charges he faces, which include sexual assault and making child pornography.

There are eight victims named in the case. The allegations date back to 1992 and continue to 2014.

Watch below from Jan. 15: Philip Heerema is accused of sexual abuse against teenage boys who were a part of The Young Canadians performance group. Nancy Hixt has reaction from the Calgary Stampede.

During the interview, Ralstin took Heerema through the allegations he was facing and told him about evidence found on electronics seized from his home.

“There were some photos that were concerning…younger males…teenage males,” Ralstin told Heerema.

“Did you want to identify who they are?” Ralstin asked.

“I prefer not to say anything at this time,” Heerema responded.

Ralstin took Heerema through text and Facebook messages alleged to have gone back and forth with the victims.

“It’s consistent. It’s grooming. It’s classic pedophile behaviour,” Ralstin told Heerema.

“My fear is there are dozens of victims.”

In the final hour of the interview, Heerema began to open up to the detective.

“I looked at them as friends,” Heerema said.

He told the detective he struggled with relationships and his own sexuality.

Heerema described one incident, saying, “It was on New Year’s Eve and I was drunk.”

“I had a few and unfortunately I guess I wasn’t thinking very clearly,” he told Ralstin.

Heerema said from that day on, he never drank again, with the exception of “two gluten-free beers.”

Heerema admitted to Ralstin photos were shared between boys, but he said he never shared those photos with anyone else.

Heerema admitted to the detective he “crossed the line” adding, “in some respects, [the victims] crossed the line.”

The trial continues Tuesday, then will adjourn until Jan. 23.