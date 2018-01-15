Trial begins for ex-Young Canadians staffer Philip Heerema in child sex abuse scandal
A trial is set to begin Monday for a former long-time employee of the Calgary performance group Young Canadians.
Philip Heerema is facing 22 charges, including sexual assault, unlawful confinement and making child pornography.
The case stems from a police investigation launched in January 2014.
Police said a man came forward claiming he had been victimized by Heerema as a teen in 1997. The victim said he was a teenage performer and Heerema was in a position of authority over him at the time.
After receiving the initial complaint, the Calgary Police Service said multiple victims came forward, all of whom were males between the ages of 15 and 18 years old at the time.
Heerema was with the Young Canadians for 36 years. He resigned at the beginning of the investigation.
The trial is expected to run for at least three weeks in front of a Queen’s Bench Justice.
