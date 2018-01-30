Ex-Young Canadian staffer Philip Heerema pleads guilty to 8 of 20 charges in sex abuse case

Philip Heerema has pleaded guilty to eight of 20 charges, including sexual assault, sexual exploitation and luring, involving former members of The Young Canadians.

READ MORE: Sudden guilty plea expected by ex-Young Canadian staffer Philip Heerema

Heerema, 55, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning. The pleas come mid-trial.

He admitted he was in a position of authority and also admitted he “abused his position of trust and authority.”

Heerema is a former long-time employee of the Calgary Stampede’s performance group The Young Canadians.

He originally pleaded not guilty to 20 charges on the first day of the trial earlier this month.

READ MORE: Former Young Canadian cross-examined during Philip Heerema sex abuse trial: ‘I was a scared 16-year-old boy’

There were eight former Young Canadians originally named in the case.

Defence for Heerema has asked for a psych report prior to sentencing.

READ MORE: Lawsuit claims Calgary Stampede had prior knowledge of alleged sexual abuse in The Young Canadians

More to come…