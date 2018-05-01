Keri and Terrence Smith identified as victims of Richmond double-murder

Homicide investigators have identified the two people killed in a Richmond home early Monday morning.

Thirty-six-year-old Keri Smith and 37-year-old Terrence Peter Smith were found dead in the house in the 6600-block of Eckersley Road around 2:30 a.m.

Richmond RCMP officers had been responding to a report of gunfire.

According to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), the pair had recently moved to Richmond from the Surrey area. Both also have ties to the Vernon area.

The Smiths were both known to police, and investigators say they were living in the home where the murders occurred.

Investigators have yet to comment on a motive, or any possible links to gang or drug activity.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the IHIT Tipline at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.