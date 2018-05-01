Ottawa rolls out plans for Bike to Work month

The warmer weather has finally returned to the capital and the city of Ottawa wants people to consider hopping out of the driver’s seat and onto their bikes.

The city announced Tuesday that it has partnered with EnviroCentre for the month of May to give those who choose two wheels instead of four a chance to win prizes from local sponsors. Those who wish to participate in the Bike to Work initiative can register individually or as a team. The event was first established in 2011 and according to Kathleen Wilker, who is one of the organizers at the city for the event, it also serves to promote all the infrastructure the city has to offer when it comes to cycling.

“It’s an important event for the city because it helps to show cycling as a viable mode of transportation,” said Wilker. “Since 2010, over 2000 people have tried cycling to work for the first time thanks to the initiative.”

Wilker also recommends friendly competition among coworkers to encourage some to take the effort to try cycling.

Over $10,000 in prizes is up for grabs for various sponsors throughout the city. Participants will have to chance to compete for bikes, accessories as well as gift cards.

READ MORE: Ottawa’s auditor general releases report on city-run, long-term care facilities

The city has over 900 km of bike lanes for participants to ride on and if you’re too far to cycle, the city recommends OC Transpo’s “rack & roll” program. Over 600 buses in the city are equipped with bike carriers on the front from late April until the end of October.

The city will also be offering bike tune-ups by bike mechanics at City Hall May 1 to 19 from 3 to 7 p.m. and at Lansdowne park weekdays from May 22 to 31, 3 to 7 p.m. The safer roads Ottawa program also offers 26 bike repair stations at locations throughout the city where riders can pump their tires or use tools to fix anything that’s loose.

READ MORE: Ottawa police seek assistance in locating teenage boy

The city would also like to remind riders that helmets are the law for those under the age of 18 and are highly recommended for everyone else. The city has also partnered with Ottawa Public Health for helmet discount weekend, which will be offered May 5 and 6.