Ottawa police seek assistance in locating teenage boy

Ottawa police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old boy last seen around the St. Laurent Shopping Centre.

Gabriel Bérubé-Nicholas was last seen near the Ottawa mall at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, Apr. 30.

The teenage boy is described as six-feet-two-inches tall. Police say he has a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes — and was last seen wearing reading glasses, as well as a black leather jacket and blue Nike runners.

In a tweet this morning, Ottawa police said Bérubé-Nicholas is “known to frequent the Rideau Centre downtown.”

Police ask individuals with any information that could help them find Bérubé-Nicholas to call 613-236-1222.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

