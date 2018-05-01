Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio fighting for money owed by Weinstein Company

A veritable who’s who of Hollywood A-listers are fighting for money owed to them ahead of the sale of The Weinstein Company (TWC).

As The Weinstein Company accepts bids to take over its assets, stars are making their objections to the proposed sale over everything from royalties to back-end profit deals known in court. The bankrupt company’s assets are expected to fetch upwards of $300 million.

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence, Jake Gyllenhaal, Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Rachel McAdams, John Cusack, Kevin Smith, Stephen King, Bill Murray, Heidi Klum, David O. Russell, Julia Roberts and Wes Craven are among those who have filed individual claims in court arguing they are still owed profits from TWC.

The Hollywood heavyweights allege TWC owes them money for films they did with several accusers claiming the company failed to provide them with accounting for several years, so they aren’t even sure exactly how much they are owed.

Even Harvey Weinstein has filed a claim against the sale, noting in court documents he is owed funds “which are related to theatre, production and movie rights which he owns (whether directly or through related entities) or for payments for which he deferred from prior years.”

The bankruptcy papers detail massive amounts of money owed to stars.

Quentin Tarantino is owed millions in royalties for his films Grindhouse/Death Proof, Inglorious Bastards, Django Unchained, and Hateful Eight and is demanding accounting be provided for all of them.

Gyllenhaal and McAdams are fighting for money owed to them for their 2015 drama Southpaw.

DiCaprio is contesting “how the winning bidder would have to pay nothing to cure a default under his acting agreement for Django Unchained,” according to Variety, while Lawrence wants to look at the accounting surrounding Silver Linings Playbook profits.

Among those looking to claim profits owed to them through back-end release deals and an accurate accounting record are Pitt for Killing Them Softly, Streep and Roberts for August: Osage County and The Giver, Craven for the Scream franchise, Cusack and King for 1408 and Smith for Clerks 2.

Netflix is also seeking nearly $2 million from The Weinstein Company for defaulted output deals.