May 1, 2018
Winnipeg Blue Bomber single game tickets now on sale

We are just over six weeks away from the start of the CFL season in Winnipeg.

The Blue Bombers kick off their season Thursday, June 14 at home against Edmonton, and single game tickets go on sale Tuesday morning.

Blue Bombers CEO Wade Miller is excited to get the season going, especially after seeing Winnipeg fans rally in support of the Jets.

“It’s a great time to be a sports fan in Winnipeg, that’s for sure.”

The team is adding a student section this year with more affordable prices.

The team held a mini-camp last week and is gearing up for the CFL draft, which will be held on Thursday.
