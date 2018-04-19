Winnipeg Blue Bombers finish 2017 season in the black

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers finished the 2017 season with a profit after paying off its year-end bills.

According to the football club’s financial report, the Bombers posted an operating profit of $5.1 million, which is up $2.3 million from the previous season.

After making a $3.5 million loan payment on Investors Group Field and paying $1.3 million to the City of Winnipeg to cover earlier debt, the team walked away from 2017 with an extra $300,000 in the bank.

Club President and CEO Wade Miller said the financial success is a source of pride for the team and the community.

“These results are a testament to the strong support from our fans, season ticket members, and corporate partners. Our team should be proud of our success in 2017,” Miller said.

Revenue for the 2017 season was up $2.9 million over last year. The club said the increase was due to a spike in attendance at the stadium.

“Investors Group Field has welcomed more than just football fans since its opening, with concerts, soccer, and the Manitoba Marathon finish line inviting a much broader group of Winnipegers into our beautiful facility. These non-football events have been important in the Club’s financial performance as well,” Miller said.

Over and above scheduled games, IGF was home to a playoff game and three significant non-football events.

“We are in a tough situation to get concerts with the Canadian dollar the way it is, and there’s not the big stadium touring acts that there used to be — those are few and far between,” Miller said. “So when we get one like Guns N’ Roses, we love it.”

Total game revenue was up $1.6 million over last year.

