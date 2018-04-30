Traffic
Two women injured in ATV crash north of Havelock

Two women were injured Sunday afternoon when the ATV the were riding struck a tree.

Two women were injured in an ATV crash north of Havelock on Sunday afternoon.

Peterborough County OPP say the women, who are in their late teens, were riding on Fire Route 75 near County Road 46 near a trail when the ATV struck a tree about 33 kilometres north of Havelock.

The two women were ejected from the vehicle.

One of them was airlifted by air ambulance from a nearby field to a Kingston trauma centre. The other woman was taken to Campbellford Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say both women were wearing helmets at the time of the crash and were following two men on dirt bikes.

— More to come.

