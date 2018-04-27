Glace Bay woman treated for smoke inhalation, burns after major house fire

A Glace Bay woman was sent to hospital after her two-storey home was gutted by flames Friday afternoon.

The Canadian Red Cross says the blaze on South Street was reported around 1 p.m.

Fire crews from Glace Bay and Reserve Mines arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

The Red Cross says the woman was sent to hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

“The woman’s husband was working out of town and four children were in school at the time,” said Canadian Red Cross Atlantic spokesperson Dan Bedell in a news release.

“All five children, who range in age from 17 to four years old, were taken in by relatives and neighbours until the man could get back home.”

The fire caused slight damage to two neighbouring homes.

Disaster volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have arranged emergency hotel lodging and food for all seven through the weekend.