Over 2 dozen Bible Hill residents displaced by fire within 24 hours

More than two dozen people in Bible Hill, N.S., have been forced out of their homes as a result of fire.

The Canadian Red Cross says the first fire happened at a home along Hillside Ave. around 4 a.m. Friday.

Units from four departments responded to the scene to put out the flames. The Red Cross says a family of five, consisting of two adults and their three children aged 10, six and two, were uninjured.

The Red Cross says the blaze caused extensive smoke damage to the interior, and the family is receiving emergency lodging, food, clothing and comfort toys.

The second fire occurred at a 12-unit apartment building on Brooklyn Dr. and also caused extensive damage.

The Red Cross says 10 tenants from five apartments – including three international students of Dalhousie University’s agricultural campus in Truro – have all made temporary arrangements to stay with relatives or friends.

Six adults from three apartments have been given emergency hotel lodging through tenant insurance.

“Disaster volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross arranged emergency lodging, food and clothing for four tenants, including a single man plus an elderly couple and their adult son,” the Red Cross said in a news release.

The cause of both fires is still being investigated.