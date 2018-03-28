Halifax fire services respond to small blaze at Salvation Army on Gottingen Street
A small fire forced the temporary evacuation of the Salvation Army shelter on Gottingen Street on Wednesday.
Officials with Halifax Fire and Emergency say the blaze started on the fourth floor.
The Salvation Army says that at some point a shirt was placed over a lamp, eventually causing the shirt to start smoldering and setting off the fire alarm.
The fire was quickly extinguished and firefighters ventilated smoke from the area. No one was injured and people have now been let back into the Salvation Army.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
