Canada
March 28, 2018 3:54 pm
Updated: March 28, 2018 3:57 pm

Halifax fire services respond to small blaze at Salvation Army on Gottingen Street

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax fire officials responded to a small fire at the Gottingen Street Salvation Army on March 28, 2018

Alexander Quon
A A

A small fire forced the temporary evacuation of the Salvation Army shelter on Gottingen Street on Wednesday.

Officials with Halifax Fire and Emergency say the blaze started on the fourth floor.

The Salvation Army says that at some point a shirt was placed over a lamp, eventually causing the shirt to start smoldering and setting off the fire alarm.

READ MORE: Halifax police looking for suspects in theft of unique Corvette convertible

The fire was quickly extinguished and firefighters ventilated smoke from the area. No one was injured and people have now been let back into the Salvation Army.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blaze
Clothing
Firefighters
Gottingen Street
Halifax
Halifax Fire and Emergency
Halifax Regional Fire
Salvation Army
Salvation Fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News