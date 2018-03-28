Crime
March 28, 2018

Halifax police looking for suspects in theft of unique Corvette convertible

Halifax Regional police say these two men are suspected of stealing a 1989 Chevrolet Corvette

Halifax Regional Police are searching for two men in connection with the theft of a unique vehicle in Dartmouth earlier this month.

According to police, at approximately 3:00 a.m. on March 6, two men stole a 1989 Chevrolet Corvette from an underground parking garage on Prince Albert Road in Dartmouth.

The Corvette is described as a convertible with a black body and white top.

The car had Ontario license plates at the time of the theft.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5016.

