Canada
March 27, 2018 4:33 pm

RCMP asking for help after brazen daytime theft in Hammonds Plains, N.S.

By Reporter  Global News

A truck similar to this was stolen from a home in Hammonds Plains, N.S. on March 24.

RCMP Handout
RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a stolen vehicle.

Police say on March 24 between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., while the owner was away, a truck was stolen from the driveway of a home on Nicole Court in the Highland Park subdivision of Hammonds Plains, N.S.

RCMP say witnesses reported that a blue-grey midsize SUV came to the home around noon, then left quickly with the stolen truck following it.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2008 blue Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup truck, with a colour-matched fiberglass tonneau cover, a bug deflector on the hood and tubular running boards.

The licence plate on the truck was Nova Scotia DXD 800.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

