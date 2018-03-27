Canada
March 27, 2018 4:16 pm

A need for speed: N.B. RCMP investigating theft of speed limit signs

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

File - New Brunswick RCMP say they are investigating the theft of speed limit signs on the Acadian Peninsula

Global News File
A A

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help after receiving at least a dozen reports of stolen speed limit signs since the beginning of March.

According to police, the incidents are occurring throughout the Acadian Peninsula, with reports coming from the communities of Janeville, Pokeshaw, Grande-Anse, Dugas, Bertrand and Paquetville.

READ MORE: New Brunswick to receive freezing rain Tuesday evening

RCMP say that speed limit signs are an important tool in informing drivers of appropriate and legal speeds.

“Their absence can pose a danger to motorists and others,” said Sgt. Stephane Blanchard in a media release on Tuesday.

The counties are now asking anyone with information on the thefts to contact police at 506-726-5222.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Acadian Peninsula
Caraquet
New Brunswick
New Brunswick RCMP
Northeast District RCMP
RCMP
Speed Limit
Speed limit signs
Theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News