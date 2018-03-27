A need for speed: N.B. RCMP investigating theft of speed limit signs

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help after receiving at least a dozen reports of stolen speed limit signs since the beginning of March.

According to police, the incidents are occurring throughout the Acadian Peninsula, with reports coming from the communities of Janeville, Pokeshaw, Grande-Anse, Dugas, Bertrand and Paquetville.

READ MORE: New Brunswick to receive freezing rain Tuesday evening

RCMP say that speed limit signs are an important tool in informing drivers of appropriate and legal speeds.

“Their absence can pose a danger to motorists and others,” said Sgt. Stephane Blanchard in a media release on Tuesday.

The counties are now asking anyone with information on the thefts to contact police at 506-726-5222.