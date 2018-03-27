New Brunswick to receive freezing rain Tuesday evening

Large portions of New Brunswick are set to receive freezing rain Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.

According to Environment Canada, which has issued the freezing rain warning for most of the province, the rain will develop Tuesday evening before transitioning to rain on Wednesday morning.

Some areas may experience extended periods of rain, although that may change as the storm continues to develop.

Environment Canada is recommending that New Brunswickers adjust their travel plans as most surfaces will become icy and slippery during the weather system.

The national weather service also says that power outages may occur.