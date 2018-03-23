Skiers and snowboarders don’t mind after Nor’easter brings nearly 30 cm of snow to Moncton

The Nor’easter that hammered New Brunswick on Thursday pounded the city of Moncton, causing nearly 30 centimetres of snow to fall.

It didn’t feel — or look — very much like the spring day it was supposed to be. But New Brunswickers have been well experienced. Thursday’s storm was the fourth Nor’easter to hit the province in three weeks.

Even as Moncton residents continued to dig out on Friday, it wasn’t unusual to see people venturing outside.

“We got up early and shoveled so that we could come here and have a cup of coffee. It’s spring,” said Corrine Hicks, who had chosen to venture out.

All of three trails at Poley Mountain were wide open for skiing and snowboarding on Friday.

The conditions over this past week have been some of the best they’ve seen.

“We got a really good man-made snow on the bottom for a base and this snow on top is just icing on the cake,” said Poley Mountain’s General Manager Bill Anderson.

Despite the beneficial weather, the snow has come a few months late for Poley Mountain. It’s set to close for the season on Easter Monday.