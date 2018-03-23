March nor’easter brings blizzard conditions to New Brunswick

A late March nor’easter brought heavy winds and lots of snow to New Brunswick on Thursday — with Moncton, N.B., experiencing blizzard conditions.

The southeastern part of the province was hit the hardest, with the wind being so strong in open areas that the snow was actually painful to walk in.

“I am not enjoying it too much,” said one passerby caught in the painful snowfall.

Blizzard conditions have been met in Moncton, NB this afternoon. Driving is not recommended. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/1XEo3Zk6Va — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) March 22, 2018

According to Environment Canada, as of 4:30 p.m., Moncton had received eight centimetres of snow with gusts reaching 78 km/h.

The RCMP even responded after the wind blew an empty transport truck off of Highway 2 near Aulac, N.B.

The Mounties say it jackknifed on the road, causing them to post a travel advisory.

Motorists and truckers are advised to use caution using Route 2 TCH between Aulac and the NS border. @RCMPNB are on scene where a tractor trailor jacknifed. Winds are high and visibility is reduced. 3:47 pm pic.twitter.com/lAiYF1qNG5 Story continues below — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) March 22, 2018

The storm even shut down schools in parts of the province and made a nasty commute home for drivers.

Visibility in certain areas was limited.

“It is very bad, like you can’t see. I was supposed to head to Fredericton actually and I am staying here,” said one traveler in Moncton on Thursday.

More snow is on the way for the province, with Moncton once again receiving the worst of it.

Estimates point to the city receiving anywhere from 15 to 20 cm by Friday morning.