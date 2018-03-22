Weather
March 22, 2018 7:22 am

Spring storm prompts school closures in Nova Scotia

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Young people take advantage of school cancellations due to the weather as they slide on Citadel Hill in Halifax on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2014. Although the calendar says it's spring, Atlantic Canada is not getting a reprieve from the winter weather.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A blast of winter on the third day of spring closed schools in most of Nova Scotia on Thursday.

The early spring storm marks the fourth nor’easter to hit the province in two weeks.

Closed:

  • All Annapolis Valley Regional School Board schools
  • All South Shore Regional School Board schools
  • All schools in the Tri-County Regional School Board
  • All Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board schools
  • All Chignecto Central Regional School Board schools
  • All Strait Regional School Board schools
  • CSAP schools (Halifax, Greeenwood, Rive-Sud, Clare and Argyle regions)
  • Many NSCC campuses have also cancelled classes or delayed opening for the day.

Open:

Meanwhile, schools within the Halifax Regional School Board remain open.

Weather warnings

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for all parts of the province.

Heavy bands of snow are expected to mix with ice pellets in the morning and then change over rain by Thursday afternoon.

Total accumulation from the snow and ice pellets is expecteded to be about 10 to 15 centimetres.

