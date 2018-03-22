Dire straits: Fisheries says pod of dolphins further enclosed by ice in Newfoundland harbour

Concern is mounting in a small Newfoundland community where a pod of dolphins became further hemmed in by ice Thursday, pushing the wayward mammals closer to shore and shrinking their small opening in the ice.

Fisheries Department spokesman Kevin Guest said the dolphins that have been trapped in the harbour in Heart’s Delight since Sunday were further enclosed by ice overnight. He said the pool where they have been surfacing became much smaller as winds shifted late Wednesday and into Thursday.

“The situation right now is very fluid,” said Guest. “Depending on the wind and what way the ice shifts, the dolphins could be potentially beached, and if they are we’ll have to deal with that as it presents itself.”

Heavy ice off Heart’s Delight has cut off the exit route for the white-beaked dolphins, leaving them stranded in the shrinking pool of open water.

Guest said an excavator on the harbour’s edge was breaking up ice Thursday in an attempt to widen their swimming area.

He said the dolphins appeared healthy, and Fisheries officials as well as the Whale Release and Strandings Group were monitoring the situation closely.

Residents of the community have become fixated on the plight of the dolphins, lining the shoreline to regularly feed and check on them.

On Tuesday, the Fisheries Department requested the help of a Canadian Coast Guard ship that was in the area for routine ice reconnaissance.

It says the ship attempted to go into the harbour, but it was determined attempts to shift the ice would be dangerous for the dolphins and cause them additional stress.