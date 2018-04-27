Weather
April 27, 2018 8:21 am

Flooding submerges trail, closes roads in Fredericton following rain, snow melt

By Staff The Canadian Press

A look at the flooding along a walking trail in downtown Fredericton on Friday morning.

Adrienne South/ Global News
A A

Parts of Fredericton were under water this morning after the St. John River began rising quickly and flooding the city’s downtown.

Justice and Public Safety spokesman Geoffrey Downey says the flooding occurred faster than provincial officials were expecting after water levels rose rapidly overnight.

He says the levels were at 7.8 metres early today, with flood stage being 6.5 metres.

So far, he says a popular Fredericton walking trail was partly submerged, some roads in the area were closed and officials were warning drivers to proceed carefully on Route 105 due to flooding.

READ MORE: N.B. on flood watch as areas along St. John River expected to reach flood stage

He says it could be one of the worst floods in the area after waters rose to 8.36 metres in 2008.

Other areas, including Jemseg and Maugerville, are also at risk of flooding that’s being caused by snow melt and rain, with more rain in the forecast.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Flood
Flood watch
Flooding
Fredericton
Jemseg
Maugerville
New Brunswick
Public Safety
River levels
Water levels
Weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News