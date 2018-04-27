Flooding submerges trail, closes roads in Fredericton following rain, snow melt

Parts of Fredericton were under water this morning after the St. John River began rising quickly and flooding the city’s downtown.

Justice and Public Safety spokesman Geoffrey Downey says the flooding occurred faster than provincial officials were expecting after water levels rose rapidly overnight.

In Fredericton the water has risen quite a bit since last night. Many road barricades have been set up and water is covering ramps onto the Westmorland Bridge. Here on St. Anne’s Point water is now starting to flow onto the road @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/5j6hFl4Jm0 — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) April 27, 2018

He says the levels were at 7.8 metres early today, with flood stage being 6.5 metres.

So far, he says a popular Fredericton walking trail was partly submerged, some roads in the area were closed and officials were warning drivers to proceed carefully on Route 105 due to flooding.

He says it could be one of the worst floods in the area after waters rose to 8.36 metres in 2008.

The water is covering St. Anne’s Point/Regent Street and the road is closed @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/YU8DwuIxZT — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) April 27, 2018

Other areas, including Jemseg and Maugerville, are also at risk of flooding that’s being caused by snow melt and rain, with more rain in the forecast.