N.B. on flood watch as areas along St. John River expected to reach flood stage

The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization is warning residents along the St. John River to be cautious as certain areas are expected to reach or exceed flood stage within 48 hours.

According to the organization, which runs the annual River Watch program, above-normal temperatures, rainfall and melting snow in the northern regions of the province are leading to rising water levels.

This morning the water had just breached the riverbank, now it’s flowing over the trail @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/TqLRy5n62a — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) April 26, 2018

Areas including Fredericton, Maugerville and Jemseg are affected. Regions at risk of reaching flood stage include:

Saint-François

Clair/Fort Kent

Saint-Hilaire

Nashwaak River

Grand Lake

Sheffield/Lakeville Corner

Oak Point

Quispamsis/Saint John

Northwest Miramichi River

Staff at the Crowne Plaza in Fredericton are preparing for rising water levels, using sandbags to try and keep water out. They say water is expected to go above this barricade @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/DMilTfaBxV — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) April 26, 2018

EMO is reminding drivers to avoid roads covered by water because the water may conceal sinkholes or debris. Residents are also reminded to consider moving belongings to higher ground if they live in an area prone to flooding. People should also avoid river banks, avoid crossing the ice in recreational vehicles, avoid boating, avoid walking close to the river edge and report ice jams and issues to 1-800-561-4034.

The River Watch Program is a joint effort of the province’s Department of Environment, local governments, the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, and NB Power.