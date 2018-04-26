Canada
April 26, 2018 9:41 pm

Millennials are victims of fraud more than any other generation: survey

By Videographer  Global News

In Peterborough, police say younger generations are more likely to be targeted by online scammers.

CHEX TV/Peterborough
A A

It’s a surprising number — according to a survey by Equifax Canada, more millennials are falling victim to fraud than any other generation.

The survey states 53 per cent of the 1,539 respondents experienced fraud, and millennials — those in their early 20s to early 30s — experienced more fraud than any other age group.

READ MORE: Canadian millennials most likely targets for fraud: survey


Story continues below

Peterborough police fraud detective Keith Calderwood said most of his day-to-day calls still involve seniors, but said the number isn’t surprising.

He points to the social media age as the culprit, and said sharing too much information online is a problem.

“Millennials have grown up with technology, and they put a little too much trust in it,” Calderwood said.

READ MORE: Millennials being targeted for online fraud

A younger person is more likely to apply for jobs online, he explained, and fake job applications circulate online.

Inadvertently filling one out hands a stranger a pile of personal information, he said, including an address, phone number and social insurance number.

“People can take that simple information and do a lot with just that simple information,” he said.

READ MORE: Peterborough’s VON works with police to tackle fraud

Peterborough has two post-secondary institutions, and a lot of rental properties.

“A lot of millennials will fall victim to a rental scam,” Calderwood said.

That scam involves someone posing as a landlord, listing a property, usually online, as available for rent. Interested tenants are asked to put down a deposit.

“And they will just say ‘Yes, I’d like that, and they’ll send a deposit without viewing it or talking to the landlord,'” Calderwood said.

It’s only later that those tenants will find out that the person posing as a landlord doesn’t own the property, or that it’s already been rented to someone else.

READ MORE: CRA scam making rounds in Peterborough region

Trent University’s Nona Robinson said the school has a website that connects off-campus students with trusted landlords and properties.

The school recommends students to take a first-hand look at anything they want to rent. However, she noted that’s not always possible for students travelling to Trent from far-away locations.

“If the landlord is pushing you to do a wire transfer or anything like that, try and get things in writing,” Robinson said. If possible, she said, try to get a friend to check out the property for you.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fraud
fraud victims millennials
Housing
Millennials
millennials fraud
online scams millennials
Police
Rental Scam
Scam
Trent
Trent University

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News