Fraud can have ‘devastating’ impact on low-income families, say VON officials

The Victorian Order of Nurses (VON) in Peterborough says aggressive scammers are targeting their clients and caregivers, intimidating a group who are already vulnerable.

“It just comes at them fast and furious, when they get these phone calls, or when people knock on their doors and want to check things in the house, they feel very vulnerable,” said Lisa Corkery, caring service manager with Peterborough’s VON branch.

Corkery pointed out that many of VON’s clients are on fixed budgets. Losing even small amounts of money can have a devastating impact.

“It’s a deal breaker,” she says. “And it doesn’t even have to be two or three thousand dollars, it can be $250.”

To combat the problem, VON held an information seminar Wednesday for staff and caregivers, led by Peterborough police fraud detective Keith Calderwood.

Calderwood said fraudsters don’t care how much money a potential target has, that scammers count on a victim’s vulnerability.

“How most of these scams work is they’re very high pressure,” he said. “You have to do it now, and you’re not allowed to take time to think about it.”

But Calderwood said it’s crucial that anyone targeted does take time to think before reacting.

The CRA Scam, grandparent scam and sweetheart scams all prey on emotions and impulsive reactions, he said.

“We call it stop, pause and think,” he said. “We just want you to slow down, think, ‘Is this possible.'”