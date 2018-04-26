1 dead, 3 injured after collision in Bolton: York Paramedics

One person is dead and three others were taken to hospital following a crash in a rural part of the Toronto area overnight.

Emergency responders arrived on scene around 1 a.m. Thursday near the corner of Highway 50 and Countryside Drive in Bolton.

York Paramedics said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to hospital.

The age and gender of the occupants in the vehicle have not been released.

There is no word yet on what led to the crash.

-With a file from The Canadian Press