April 26, 2018 7:38 am

1 dead, 3 injured after collision in Bolton: York Paramedics

By Staff The Canadian Press

One person is dead and three others were injured following a crash in Bolton, Ont., on April 26, 2018.

Global News
One person is dead and three others were taken to hospital following a crash in a rural part of the Toronto area overnight.

Emergency responders arrived on scene around 1 a.m. Thursday near the corner of Highway 50 and Countryside Drive in Bolton.

York Paramedics said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to hospital.

The age and gender of the occupants in the vehicle have not been released.

There is no word yet on what led to the crash.

-With a file from The Canadian Press

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Global News