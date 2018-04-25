Illegal drugs and multiple guns and boats seized in cross-border smuggling operation

Authorities in Canada and the United States have partnered up to announce new charges in a drug smuggling ring.

Prosecutors in British Columbia have approved criminal charges against William Barnes from Saanich, B.C. He is facing 11 charges in connection with the investigation, including importation of cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin; possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin; and possession of a handgun with readily accessible ammunition.

RCMP say a man from Saanich, William Barnes, faces 11 charges in connection with this investigation. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/BriK3OJahR — Nadia Stewart (@nadia_stewart) April 25, 2018

These charges come after a joint investigation conducted through the Shiprider program. This involves vessels jointly crewed by specially-trained and designated U.S. and Canadian enforcement officers who have authority on both sides of the border to prevent cross-border smuggling and trafficking.

During this investigation, a vessel from Canada was seen meeting a vessel from the U.S. in open water. Police said bags were exchanged between the two and when the Canadian vessel returned to Victoria, Barnes was taken into custody along with bricks of what appeared to be illegal narcotics.

When a search warrant was executed at Barnes’ home, investigators found more than 55 kilograms of cocaine, over 47 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, over one kilogram of heroin and 15 firearms including five handguns, a prohibited large capacity magazine, $150,000 in cash and two-high speed vessels. They were all seized.

READ MORE: Washington state police hoping to crack 30 year cold case involving Vancouver Island sweethearts

A man from Washington State, Gary Horton, is also facing charges. He will be sentenced in September. It's believed the drugs were being smuggled into Canada. Some of the narcotics came from California. Investigators are exploring any links to organized crime. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/sfORvy9VEL — Nadia Stewart (@nadia_stewart) April 25, 2018

A man from Washington State, Gary Horton, is also facing charges in connection with this investigation. He was on the U.S. vessel that was returning from the meeting.

When the case was turned over the Homeland Security Investigations, special agents conducted follow-up investigations and interviews, which resulted in an additional search in which agents recovered and seized another 35 kilograms of cocaine and another 37 kilograms of methamphetamine.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” said Dan Behrends, acting assistant, special agent with Homeland Security from Blaine, Wash.

“I can tell you Mr. Horton has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to export narcotics and is facing sentencing in September of this year.”

Drugs, guns and boats, among other things, on display as part of this seizure @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/f78Zaw3Fko — Nadia Stewart (@nadia_stewart) April 25, 2018