Illegal drugs and multiple guns and boats seized in cross-border smuggling operation
Authorities in Canada and the United States have partnered up to announce new charges in a drug smuggling ring.
Prosecutors in British Columbia have approved criminal charges against William Barnes from Saanich, B.C. He is facing 11 charges in connection with the investigation, including importation of cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin; possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin; and possession of a handgun with readily accessible ammunition.
These charges come after a joint investigation conducted through the Shiprider program. This involves vessels jointly crewed by specially-trained and designated U.S. and Canadian enforcement officers who have authority on both sides of the border to prevent cross-border smuggling and trafficking.
During this investigation, a vessel from Canada was seen meeting a vessel from the U.S. in open water. Police said bags were exchanged between the two and when the Canadian vessel returned to Victoria, Barnes was taken into custody along with bricks of what appeared to be illegal narcotics.
When a search warrant was executed at Barnes’ home, investigators found more than 55 kilograms of cocaine, over 47 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, over one kilogram of heroin and 15 firearms including five handguns, a prohibited large capacity magazine, $150,000 in cash and two-high speed vessels. They were all seized.
READ MORE: Washington state police hoping to crack 30 year cold case involving Vancouver Island sweethearts
A man from Washington State, Gary Horton, is also facing charges in connection with this investigation. He was on the U.S. vessel that was returning from the meeting.
When the case was turned over the Homeland Security Investigations, special agents conducted follow-up investigations and interviews, which resulted in an additional search in which agents recovered and seized another 35 kilograms of cocaine and another 37 kilograms of methamphetamine.
“The investigation is still ongoing,” said Dan Behrends, acting assistant, special agent with Homeland Security from Blaine, Wash.
“I can tell you Mr. Horton has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to export narcotics and is facing sentencing in September of this year.”
Maritime security is vital to the United States and Canada, said Lt. Cmdr. Blair Sweigart, chief of enforcement for U.S. Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound.
With our shared maritime border, strong cooperation and coordination is imperative to maintaining national security. The global maritime system is vital to both nations’ interests and security, and together, we benefit from an integrated, joint approach to maritime law enforcement. The Shiprider program, with reciprocal cross-border law enforcement authorities, represents a unique partnership that helps create a more secure maritime environment for both nations, and strengthens our mutually beneficial relationship.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.