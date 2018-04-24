Entertainment
April 24, 2018
Updated: April 24, 2018 11:39 pm

'Smallville' actress Allison Mack released on $5-million bond in alleged sex cult case

An actress best known for playing a young Superman’s friend has been granted bail while fighting charges that she helped recruit women into a cult-like group.

A federal judge in Brooklyn agreed Tuesday to release Allison Mack on $5 million bond and place her under home detention in California. She’ll be living with her parents.

She has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking.

Prosecutors say she worked as a slave “master” and recruited women to a group led by a man who sold himself as a self-improvement guru to the stars.

Mack starred in The CW network’s Smallville, a show about the early life of Superman that ended in 2011.

Prosecutors say she helped recruit sex slaves for leader Keith Raniere and his group called NXIVM (NEHK’-see-uhm).

Raniere also denies wrongdoing.

